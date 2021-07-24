Eminer Market Capitalization Reaches $4.24 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Eminer has a market cap of $4.24 million and $310,670.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

