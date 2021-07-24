Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.47. 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Federal Contractors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.