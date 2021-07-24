Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26. Approximately 15 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

