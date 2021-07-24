Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.18% of Employers worth $14,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Employers by 90.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

