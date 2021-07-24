Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Capitalization Hits $38.77 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 24th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $38.77 million and $295,029.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0869 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

