Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$28.70. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$28.30, with a volume of 300,416 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.25.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.48.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$619.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.