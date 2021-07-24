Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0020 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $133,957.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00408667 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013205 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

