Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ENR opened at $40.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 150.56 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

