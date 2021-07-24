Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

ET stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

