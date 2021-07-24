Enigma Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Enigma has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0817 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $2.90 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00422053 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.23 or 0.01383861 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

