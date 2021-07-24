Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,756 shares of company stock worth $1,635,447 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $119.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.