Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.22. Envela shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 54,819 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envela from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Envela alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 43.73%. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Envela in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

About Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.