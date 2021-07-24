Enzyme (MLN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.75 Million

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Enzyme has a total market cap of $131.16 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for $73.16 or 0.00213312 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.00835831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme (MLN) is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

