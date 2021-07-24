EOS Force (EOSC) Reaches Market Cap of $20.62 Million

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, EOS Force has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. EOS Force has a total market capitalization of $20.62 million and approximately $283,906.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS Force coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.33 or 0.00245701 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00032993 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006324 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013028 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001500 BTC.

EOS Force Coin Profile

EOS Force (EOSC) uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce . The official website for EOS Force is www.eosforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

EOS Force Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

