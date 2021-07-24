Equal (EQL) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One Equal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market capitalization of $449,665.46 and $28,625.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00049607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00863843 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Equal

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.