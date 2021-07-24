Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,908 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,165,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,479,008,000 after buying an additional 358,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,397,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,959,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $354,857,000 after buying an additional 202,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.04.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $253.07 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $257.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

