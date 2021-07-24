Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. Equifax has a 1 year low of $135.98 and a 1 year high of $257.89.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several research firms have commented on EFX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.04.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

