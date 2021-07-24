ESBC 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,540.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $477,436.07 and approximately $32,540.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 29,195,170 coins and its circulating supply is 28,915,836 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.