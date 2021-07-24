Ether Zero Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13,963.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $276,732.95 and approximately $13,963.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,164.48 or 0.06373095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00142965 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 226,375,352 coins and its circulating supply is 184,345,939 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.