Ethereum Meta Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (ETHM)

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $8,925.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded 38.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.00842205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

