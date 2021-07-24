ETHplode 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One ETHplode coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $33,290.74 and $26.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00048378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.67 or 0.00835831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHPLO is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,867,982 coins and its circulating supply is 43,853,881 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

