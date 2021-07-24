Ethverse (ETHV) 1-Day Volume Hits $70,885.00

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 36.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Ethverse has a total market cap of $259,183.69 and approximately $70,885.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethverse has traded up 90% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00242260 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001313 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.44 or 0.00865820 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,342,180 coins and its circulating supply is 8,252,006 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.