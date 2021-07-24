EUNO (EUNO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,691.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $8.58 million and $14,691.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $421.97 or 0.01231496 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,266,611,848 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

