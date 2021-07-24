Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 247.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,781 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Euronet Worldwide worth $32,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.36.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

