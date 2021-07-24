Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETCMY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.03. 6,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $3.41.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

