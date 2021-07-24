Evedo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Evedo

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

