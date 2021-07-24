EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 24.4% Over Last 7 Days

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,501.69 and $112,479.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00241380 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001301 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.52 or 0.00864544 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

