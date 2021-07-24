Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Everbridge worth $21,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 15.8% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 36.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $141.93 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.