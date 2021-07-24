Everest Price Tops $0.25 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Everest has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everest has a market cap of $29.46 million and $76,677.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00040607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00125387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.15 or 0.00146034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,446.41 or 1.00303629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.70 or 0.00898898 BTC.

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

