Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $15,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.38. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $193.02 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

