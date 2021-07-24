Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Everest Re Group worth $80,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,991,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $242.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.38. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $193.02 and a 12-month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

