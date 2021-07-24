Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.83 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $105.83 million and $8.04 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00040312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00121175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00145690 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,804.45 or 0.99128861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $301.41 or 0.00883865 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,020,718,424 coins and its circulating supply is 10,013,552,611 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

