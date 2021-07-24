EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVER. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $29.85. 80,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,751. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.69. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $27.94 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.13 million, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Craig Lister sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $83,903.30. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 48,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,546.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $27,028.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in EverQuote by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

