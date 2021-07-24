EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of EverQuote worth $9,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in EverQuote by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 99,506 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 189,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,879,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in EverQuote by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after buying an additional 66,639 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $27,028.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 489,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 19.74% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

