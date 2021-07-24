Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.42. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,507,379 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.37.

Get Evolve Transition Infrastructure alerts:

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In other Evolve Transition Infrastructure news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.