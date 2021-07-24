Exeedme Market Cap Hits $13.51 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $13.51 million and $614,038.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00130690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00144050 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,909.37 or 0.99634647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.05 or 0.00887492 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,767,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

