Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,240,174. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,127. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. Exelixis has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $27.35.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

