EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Hits $0.0179 on Major Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 55.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $112,702.99 and $29,349.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

