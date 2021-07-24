Exosis (EXO) Trading Up 13.2% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 24th. Exosis has a total market cap of $17,750.55 and $2.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,045.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,171.66 or 0.06378635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $457.63 or 0.01344171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00367265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00143325 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.16 or 0.00605526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.17 or 0.00373539 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.62 or 0.00289664 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

