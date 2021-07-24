Expanse (EXP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $771,959.71

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0411 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $771,959.71 and $3,566.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,002.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,167.03 or 0.06373224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.68 or 0.01343091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.65 or 0.00366581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00142544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.26 or 0.00603671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.09 or 0.00373771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.00288777 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

