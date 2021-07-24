F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,794,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 179,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,845. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $120.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.81.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

