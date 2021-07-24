FansTime (FTI) Price Tops $0.0002

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a total market cap of $695,695.81 and approximately $127,857.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00048862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.23 or 0.00842718 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

FansTime Coin Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.