Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) is XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

XN Exponent Advisors LLC increased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 140.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838,288 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises 9.5% of XN Exponent Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. XN Exponent Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Farfetch worth $166,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

FTCH opened at $47.54 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.45.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

