Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of Fastly worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 967,157 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $65,789,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after acquiring an additional 294,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 5,854 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $252,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 249,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,626.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,839 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,497 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

FSLY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.39. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

