Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and $4,148.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

