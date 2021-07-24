FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,026 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $297.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $163.86 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.27. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.89, for a total value of $5,928,759.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,956,094.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

