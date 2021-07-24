FIBOS Market Capitalization Tops $3.91 Million (FO)

FIBOS (CURRENCY:FO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 24th. One FIBOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIBOS has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $42,539.00 worth of FIBOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FIBOS has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00144065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,189.92 or 0.99781364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.35 or 0.00899903 BTC.

About FIBOS

FIBOS’s total supply is 1,075,771,761 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,593,128 coins. FIBOS’s official website is fibos.io . FIBOS’s official Twitter account is @fibos_io

According to CryptoCompare, “FIBOS is a platform for creating and developing blockchain application ecosystems. It allows users to easily create their own value network. Helping developers and entrepreneurs everywhere step into the Blockchain world. “

Buying and Selling FIBOS

