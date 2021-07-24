Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Shares Up 1.3%

Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.32 and last traded at $23.30. 34,307 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.81.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Magellan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.