Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.70. Approximately 6,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.