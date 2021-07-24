Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in F5 Networks by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 491.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $192.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.85.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.93, for a total value of $348,492.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

